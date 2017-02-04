Courtesy of TMZ

Does Meek Mill look like he robbed Nicki Minaj? That’s the big question he’s asking back when asked if he did it! Meek swears that he had nothing due with the horrific robbery that recently took place at his ex’s home. You need to watch his passionate plea.

Meek Mill, 29, was spotted coming out of Life nightclub in Houston on Friday, February 3, and was asked some serious questions by the paps. Instead of asking the rapper how he was feeling about his ex Nicki Minaj‘s shocking, dangerous robbery at her home in Los Angeles, he was asked if he robbed her! Well, that’s pretty awful.

Fortunately, Meek didn’t seem too bothered by the questions. He was sneaking out in his ride, and stopped to talk to TMZ — even pushing other people out of the way to ask the controversial question. So, did he rob Nicki? Um, no! “Do I look like I rob? Do I look like I rob people? I got my 450 (thousand) on my neck, about 80 (thousand) on my wrist. Does it look like I rob people?,” he said.

Nicki has been dealing with the aftermath of a horrific robbery that took place at her mansion, in which an intruder made off with $200k in jewels, then trashed and vandalized her home. What a sicko! To make things worse, the shocking intrusion reportedly looked like it was an “inside job.” Whoever did this destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, and furniture. In a disturbing detail, they reportedly ripped up Nicki’s clothes, too.

While Meek’s okay about asking him about the robbery, Nicki herself is off limits. Seriously. The paps tried, and he told them, “You’re asking too many f**king questions about my personal life.” Okay, Okay! No more Nicki questions!

