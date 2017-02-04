Mariah Carey Burning Wedding Dress Was Way Of Showing She’s ‘Truly Over’ James Packer

REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey is officially done with ex James Packer. The pop star wants nothing to do with her ex and the details of their split are beyond shocking!

Mariah Carey, 46, wants nothing to do with her ex-fiancé James Packer, 49, as she made pretty clear when she burned her wedding dress in her latest music video “I Don’t.” The music diva was done with James as of their dramatic break-up a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Reportedly, “she’s over him and as far as she’s concerned that ship has sailed,” the insider said.

The couple’s whirlwind romance came to a grinding halt when they cancelled their extravagant wedding in Bora Bora. Allegedly, “Mariah hasn’t spoken to James since their break-up,” the source said. Whoa! Things did definitely did not end on a positive note between these two.

Reportedly “Mariah feels that James treated her very badly and she wants nothing more to do with him,” the insider told us. The singer broke off any remaining ties she felt to her ex when she set her $250,000 custom-designed Valentino gown aflame. Mariah already has someone new in her life though. In other parts of the video, the singer posed in some sexy lingerie as if to give James a picture of what he was missing out on since the split. Mariah did look incredible!

33 year-old backup-dancer Bryan Tanaka has been a source of comfort for Mariah. The couple’s relationship has progressed quickly and Bryan has already met Mariah’s twins Moroccan and Monroe, 5. “He has been spending more time with her kids and she totally trusts him around them, so their relationship is getting more solid in that sense,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. Isn’t that so sweet?

