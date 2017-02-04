REX/Shutterstock

The former First Daughter partied late with HBO’s ‘Girls’ and still made it to work for her internship in a flawless outfit you just have to see!

Work, Malia! The 18 year-old working girl danced the night away at the Girls final season premiere party at in New York City on Feb. 2. She interned on the show during the summer of 2015. To top it all off, Malia just started working at the Weinstein Company as an intern and still made it to work the next day. CLICK TO SEE PICS HERE.

Malia looked super chill and stylish in loose jeans, blue turtle neck, Converse sneakers, and maroon jacket. She had to be tired from her night of mingling with A-listers like Maggie Gyllenhaal, 39, Judd Apatow, 49, and Leslie Mann, 44 along with the cast of Girls like Lena Dunham, 30, Allison Williams, 30, Jemima Kirke, 31, and Zosia Mamet, 29. Props to her for sticking to her work commitment! The event was a rare occasion for Malia to be seen at the public eye. She’s been keeping a low profile since her move to the Big Apple.

The employees at the Weinstein Company reportedly have nothing, but glowing things to say about Barack Obama’s, 55, eldest daughter. “She’s fitting in very well, she’s very bright and has zero attitude,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “The rest of the staff is obviously pretty curious about Malia and she’s the most popular intern we’ve ever had.”

Malia already has a pretty impressive resume for an 18 year-old. Besides her internships at Weinstein and Girls, she also worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s, 50, CBS show Extant. She also took a secret trip to South America during the fall of 2016 and made stops in Bolivia and Peru. What an inspiration young woman!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Malia’s work ethic? Tell us in the comments below!

