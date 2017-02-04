Heading to Mars wasn’t such a good idea. The brand-new ‘LIFE’ trailer, which will air during Super Bowl LI, was revealed on Feb. 4, and Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have their work cut out for them in space. The extraterrestrial life they find ends up putting them in grave danger.

Six astronauts head out to space to find the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. What they find is something they never expected. When one of the crew members attempts to conduct research, mayhem ensues. The lives of everyone on board are put at risk by this martian life form, and they’re millions of miles away from help.

“We were better off alone,” the tagline for the movie reads. Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson fight to stay alive in the middle of space. “What is going on?” Jake cries in the trailer. His character is screaming bloody murder by the end of the Super Bowl spot. Will they survive or perish? This movie is going to keep us at the edge of our seats until the very end.

LIFE isn’t the only highly-anticipated movie that will feature a trailer during the Super Bowl. Transformers: The Last Knight, Ghost In The Shell, The Fate Of The Furious, and more will get big game day spots. Expect to see additional trailers and TV teasers during the game!

The movie will be released in theaters on March 24, 2017. The last big movie about Mars was The Martian, starring Matt Damon. LIFE is going a much scarier route with Mars this time around.

