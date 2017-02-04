Super Bowl 51: When Is The Big Game & How To Watch Patriots Vs. Falcons

REX/Shutterstock

Who’s ready to get down in H-Town!? We have all the details for you on when and how to watch the New England Patriots face-off against the Atlanta Falcons in the highly-anticipated Super Bowl 51! You really don’t want to miss this game!

Get your chili, hot wings and beer ready, because it is officially time for Super Bowl 51!

Let’s get right down to it, shall we? The New England Patriots (14-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (11-5) will be playing on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. You won’t want to miss a second of this game! It is sure to be filled with incredible performances, surprise appearances and some pretty good football!

The Tony Award-winning Schuyler Sisters, which include Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, from the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton will be singing “America The Beautiful” to start off Super Bowl 51. Plus, country star Luke Bryan will sing “The National Anthem” just before former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush will do the coin toss in their hometown of Houston! There is so much to see, and this is just the beginning!

You can watch it all on FOX, or via live stream. By simply downloading the Fox Sports Go App or visiting FoxSportsGo.com, you can watch the game on your phone, tablet computer or other connected TV devices such as Apple TV, Roku or Xbox. This is not a game you want to miss, as the New England Patriots could win their fifth Super Bowl win in under 15 years!

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 39, is on his “deflategate” revenge tour and leads his gridiron gang, including powerhouses Julien Edelman and Chris Hogan, into the game. On the opposite end, one of the top quarterbacks in the league, Matt Ryan, 31, will try to guide the Atlanta Falcons to victory, with dominating wide receiver Julio Jones in his corner. We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again — this will be a great game.

Let’s not forget, Lady Gaga will be giving a halftime performance that will be nothing short of amazing, and we’re sure she has a few incredible surprises up her sleeves!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the Super Bowl? Who are you rooting for? Don’t forget to check back on HollywoodLife for all of your game day info!

