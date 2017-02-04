Drake Slams Meek Mill For Flashing Bling After Nicki Minaj Robbery: He’s Not ‘A Real Man’

REX/Shutterstock

Drake bashes Meek Mill’s behavior following Nicki Minaj’s scary robbery on Feb. 2 and you won’t believe what he thinks of Meek now!

Drake, 30, is having none of it when it comes to the way Meek Mill, 29, has been acting since Nicki Minaj, 34, was robbed on Feb. 2. The robbers reportedly took over $200k in jewelry and other items from her 11,500 sq. ft. mansion. So scary! Reportedly, “Drake thinks Meek looks hella stupid out in the streets flashing all his diamonds,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Allegedly “Drake doesn’t care if they are ex’s,” the source said. “If Meek were a real man he’s trying to be by her side and trying to comfort her and make her feel safe.” Whoa, those are some strong feelings from Drake. He apparently does not think it was a good idea of Meek’s part to be flaunting his jewelry just after Nicki’s robbery and he has an issue with Meek’s treatment of Nicki too.

Reportedly “Drake doesn’t mind stepping up to the plate and being there for Nicki during this time,” the insider said, “that’s exactly what he’s planning to do since no other man in her life will.” Well it’s good to know that Nicki has people who care about her and are looking out for her after such a horrific ordeal.

Will Drake’s fiery words about Meek, cause more trouble? Meek got heated when talking with the paparazzi on Feb. 3 after a pap asked him if he robbed Nicki. Yikes! “Do I look like I rob? Do I look like I rob people? I got my 450 (thousand) on my neck, about 80 (thousand) on my wrist. Does it look like I rob people?” the rapper said in response. He had enough and told them, “You’re asking too many f**king questions about my personal life.”

