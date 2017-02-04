Olivia Culpo Gushes Over Patriots BF Danny Amendola Before Super Bowl With Hot PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Olivia Culpo is taking extra good care of her New England Patriot, Danny Amendola, while he prepares for an epic showdown at the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5. Check out the adorable PDA pic to see just how good Danny has it as he prepares for battle with the Atlanta Falcons!

Olivia Culpo, 24, knows just how to send a man off to war right! The 24-year-old former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to gush over her boyfriend Danny Amendola, 31, two days before he joins the rest of the New England Patriots to throw down with the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. Looks like Olivia and Danny were already in a lone star state of mind when she posted the pic of the two snuggled up in a chair while going in for a kiss.

“Houston today to see this 🌟🌟🌟 in my life,” Olivia captioned the pic. “Can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag 🤔).” We absolutely LOVE how Olivia made up a handle for Danny so she could tag him anyway! She must have been really overcome with love and and excitement over Danny’s upcoming game, as the couple is normally very private about their relationship. But, seeing as it is SUCH a big day for Danny, we can understand that Olivia just can’t contain her pride. Share it with the world, girl!

If Olivia has been showering her wide receiver with just as much love in private as she did in that pic, we know he’s gonna be ready to go toe to toe with the Falcons. Now we can’t wait to see Olivia cheering like crazy on the sidelines! Best of luck, Danny!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danny and the New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl? Give us all your thoughts below!

