Beyoncé Planning To Retire After Twins Are Born? — The Truth

Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce may have brought fans tears of joy when she announced her second pregnancy on Feb. 1, but will she be making them sob by when she reveals she’s retiring after giving birth? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY what Beyonce’s plans are after her twins are born.

“[Beyonce] is planning to take a short time off after the twins arrive,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But knowing Beyonce she will still be working on new music — it’s her life and she’s never not working. They are super excited for the twins to arrive though, and happier than ever.” Oh. My. God. We have never been more relieved to hear anything in our entire lives.

Fans are so excited for the 35-year-old “Crazy In Love” singer, her hubby Jay Z, 47, and their first born Blue Ivy, 5, as they start the next chapter in their lives together as a family. But we know everyone would be completely devastated if Queen Bey retired after the two newest Carters make their grand entrance into the world. Well, of course it has to happen sometime. But not for a very, very long time we hope. Though we know fans will be willing to let the Queen take all the maternity leave she desires. After all, who has earned more than the hard working Bey?

Beyonce announced her pregnancy in the most epic of ways on Feb. 1 with an Instagram post that included a gorgeous shot of the Queen donning beautiful lingerie, a sheer green veil and cradling her adorable baby bump. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” Beyonce captioned the shot. If she does leave us for those babies, we expect just an even more epic retirement announcement.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce will retire after the twins are born? If not, when do you think Queen Bey will throw in the towel? Give us all your thoughts below!