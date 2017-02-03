Click to Skip Ad
Kylie Cosmetics: Fans Freak After Valentine’s Day Bundle Sells Out — Restock Coming?

dory Fri, February 3, 2017 9:38am EST by Dory Larrabee Add first Comment
Say it ain’t so! Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day bundle is SOLD OUT…and fans are begging her for a restock of the flirty, limited-edition makeup! Will she do it?

Kylie Jenner released her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection on Feb. 2 at 6pm EST. No surprise, the bundle sold out almost immediately.

The bundle was only $200 (a $216 value), so a lot of fans wanted that deal! And they were smart to get it, because Kylie posted on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram on Feb. 2: “WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! & note: this may be your only chance! One Time Only ❤💋.”

As of Feb. 3, five out of eight of the offerings were sold out, including the bundle package with EVERYTHING.

BUT you can get Kylie’s favorite thing: her Diary.

She wrote on Snapchat: “Diary is MY FAV…the shades in here are everything…mmmmmmm…Obsessed…You can make so many different looks #TheDiary.”

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection — SEE PICS

She describes the Diary as:

“Kylie’s Diary – Kyshadow & Blush Palette… contains 9 Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadows.

Kyshadow shades:

  • Bae (metallic icy periwinkle)
  • Heart Breaker (pearlized shimmering baby pink)
  • Make Me Blush (metallic sparkly lavender)
  • Sweet Like Candy (metallic bright rose gold)
  • Love Potion (satin hot pink)
  • Be Mine (matte soft coral)
  • Heart Eyes (matte deepened magenta)
  • Romance (metallic golden burgundy)
  • Love Me Not (matte plum grey)

Blush shades:

  • First Date (subdued tangerine)
  • Virginity (vibrant warm pink)”

I snatched myself up a Diary as well as a Valentine Lip Kit, which is a hot fuschia shade. Stay tuned for some beauty tutorials!

HollywoodLifers, did you buy anything from Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day collection? Are you hoping for a restock?

