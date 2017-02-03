Kriston Lee Pumphrey: 5 Things About Super Bowl 51’s ASL Performer

Courtesy of Facebook

When Luke Bryan delivers his rendition of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl 51, the country music superstar will have some help. Kriston Lee Pumphrey will sign the national anthem, so get to know all about the man helping the NFL on its biggest night.

1. He comes from Seattle, by way of Detroit.

While the Detroit Lions failed to make it to Super Bowl 51, Motor City will be represented when Kriston Lee Pumphrey heads to Houston, Texas to perform alongside Luke Bryan. As Luke signs the national anthem, Kriston, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, will perform in American Sign Language.

Detroit won’t be the only town feeling some pride, as Kriston lists Seattle, Washington as his hometown on his Facebook page. The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Atlanta Falcons during the playoffs. Does that mean Kriston will root for the New England Patriots?

2. He’s a known actor within the deaf community.

Kriston, a biracial man who was born deaf, works as a news anchor at the Deaf Professional Arts Network (DPAN-TV), according to Fox Detroit. “One of the reasons why DPAN-TV was established is because we feel deaf people should have access to information,” Kriston says. “People don’t realize the deaf community misses out on a lot of things going on in the world and in the news. And, to be on a national stage, this is a huge deal for us.”

3. Kriston is also an activist!

Being active in politics is Kriston’s jam, as he’s co-founder ColorFest, a deaf LGBT leadership conference for college students that’s hosted at both Gallaudet University and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, according to Silent Grapevine. He has also worked with a D.C. nonprofit organization that looks to end sexual assault and domestic violence within the deaf and hard of hearing community.

4. Kriston is highly educated and highly skilled.

As a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, Kriston has put his brain to good use working as an Adjunct Faculty member at Gallaudet University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also worked with the Deaf Studies Digital Journal, and the Genetic Alliance Impact Awards as a project designer.

5. He’s not a fan of Donald Trump.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Kriston has expressed his displeasure of the currently president of the United States. His Twitter is full of messages against Donald Trump, 70, over the “Muslim Ban,” while supporting the Women’s March and the Dakota Access Pipeline protestors. Will he make a political statement at the Super Bowl?

