Courtesy of Instagram

It’s still on! Chris Brown is clapping back against Soulja Boy after he accused Breezy of getting scared and backing out of their planned boxing match. We’ve got the video of him promising that their fight will go down ‘s00n,’ right here.

Whoa yeah! Chris Brown, 27, is coming at Soulja Boy hard after the 26-year-old took to Instagram to claim that Breezy has got cold feet about their upcoming boxing match. Soulja demanded in a video Feb. 2 that Chris “sign that f**ing paperwork,” revealing that he finalized his own contract to fight last week and Breezy is still waffling about it. He added, “We’re waiting on Chris Brown so we can announce the motherf**ing fight.” Chris gave his Instagram clapback just hours later, saying “The contract will get signed, that’s a done deal.” He then let out a warning to Soulja that, “you be ready for your s**t, cause it’s gonna be a long ride.” Oh lordy, if these two bring it in person like they do online, this will be one hell of a fight!

Fight NIGHT WILL BE SOON. Stay tuned for the actual date. @50cent make sure you give Soulja some profit. Can't let the man take 2 L's. and the sidebar sneak dissing some of you niggas is doing is not in your nature. YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE. 🙏🏾stay classy! A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Don't get scared now. Ain't no backing down. You challenged me to a fight now let's get it A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Breezy went on to taunt the diminutive rapper that he better not be juicing on steroids to get bulked up because that will just make him “fatigued,” and that Soulja is “120 pounds soaking wet.” Ooh, now he’s just making things mean and personal. In his video, Soulja looks like he has put on a little weight, but not in a good way because he’s got a bit of a belly. He bragged that he has former heavyweight boxing champ Evander Holyfield, 54, training him now, to which Chris responded, “Hope Holyfield teaches you everything in the book. Please!” Whew, all this back and forth smack talk is making us itch for when they finally end up getting in the ring.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Soulja will finally end up fighting or is this all just blustery talk?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.