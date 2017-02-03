When the world is falling apart, that’s when you call Mark Wahlberg. The Super Bowl trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ has been revealed, and Mark’s limits are once again tested as everything we thought we knew about our heroes changes.

“You want to know, don’t you?” Anthony Hopkins eerily says in the first moments of the trailer. “Why they keep coming here? To Earth.”

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much, but we do get to see quick glimpses of incredible action sequences. Director Michael Bay is going all out for his latest Transformers epic. Mark Wahlberg’s character, Cade, is armed and ready to fight. The trailer ends with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime going at it. Brace yourselves, The Last Knight is going to be one bumpy ride.

In Transformers: The Last Knight, the humans and Transformers are at war. The fate of Earth and the entire universe is at stake. The key to saving the world will be found in the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Cade, Bumblebee, an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock), and an English Lord (Anthony) must team up with an unlikely ally to save the world from total destruction.

Michael Bay wrote a letter to fans and admitted that The Last Knight might be his last Transformers movie. He promises that he’s “blowing this one out” so he leaves the franchise on a high note. “I can safely say that there’s never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie, The Last Knight,” he wrote. “It’s a final chapter and a new beginning.”

Transformers: The Last Knight will be released in theaters on June 23.

