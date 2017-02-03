Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Sexiest PDA Moments — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

How cute are these two? With the Super Bowl just around the corner, why not look back at New England’s Patriots QB Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen sexiest moments?

Will we ever get sick of looking at Tom Brady, 39, and Gisele Bündchen, 36? That would be a “no.” The New England Patriots quarterback and stunning model absolutely define couple goals. Whether they’re heating up the red carpet or posing dreamily on the beach, we cannot get enough of these two so we rounded up their sexiest moments ahead of Tom’s Super Bowl game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Feb. 5.

These two definitely not shy about sharing their affection for each other. Like can we talk about their precious Halloween pic? Gisele dressed up as Dorothy and Tom looked adorable as the Cowardly Lion from the classic The Wizard of Oz. This couple costume is just the absolute best! Wait, what about their wedding photo? We’re swooning over the way Gisele is looking at Tom as they pose in front of their wedding cake.

It’s so touching the way these two share their love. They’re positively glowing in a pic of the pair on the beach. Tom and Gisele share a sweet kiss together as the sun sets behind them. Talk about perfect! And we haven’t even gotten to these two on the red carpet yet! Gisele and Tom have no problem keeping each other close and even sharing an embrace in front of the cameras.

You have to love how Tom plants a quick kiss on Gisele’s cheek at the Years Of Living Dangerously premiere in New York City back in Sept. 2016. The two even lip locked on the steps of the Met Gala in May 2014. Gisele surprised Tom with a protection necklace ahead of his Super Bowl on Sunday. Aw!

HollywoodLifers, which pic of Tom & Gisele is your fav? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.