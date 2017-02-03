‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Lands Hulu’s First-Ever Super Bowl Spot — Watch New Trailer

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2017, and Hulu is making its debut at the Super Bowl with a hot new trailer for the show. Watch Elisabeth Moss face the harsh realities of a dictatorship in the latest look at the series.

This trailer, which will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, will be the first time Hulu will be airing a trailer for any of their original shows. The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel, follows Offred (Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss) as she is forced to live as a concubine in a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. Offred has a past, one that she won’t forget.

“I had another name, but it’s forbidden now,” Offred says in the opening moments of the trailer. We catch a glimpse of someone taking Offred’s child away. Offred soon becomes a Handmaid, a woman who is forced to bear children in an attempt to repopulate this dystopian society.

“We only wanted to make the world better, but ‘better’ never means better for everyone,” Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) says to Offred, who ends this trailer with this powerful statement, “My name is Offred — and I intend to survive.”

In The Handmaid’s Tale, the United States is now called Gilead. This dystopian society is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that consider women a property of the state. Handmaids like Offred are enslaved and solely used for their fertility. Offred is determined to find the daughter that was taken from her, even though one wrong move could cost Offred her life.

The series also stars Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and O.T. Fagbenle. The series will premiere on Hulu April 26.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch The Handmaid’s Tale? Let us know!