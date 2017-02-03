Tarek El Moussa Steps Out For Dinner Date With Mystery Woman After Christina Split

Courtesy of Instagram

Back on the prowl! Tarek El Moussa has hit the dating scene with full gusto as his divorce from estranged wife Christina gets more ugly. We’ve got the details on his romantic dinner with a sexy mystery blonde.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, is moving along nicely after filing for divorce from wife Christina, 33, back in Jan. He’s already back in the in the saddle of dating life, having a romantic night out with a mystery blonde at a Newport Beach, CA restaurant Feb. 2. Sources tell E! News that they “looked comfortable together” and were “laughing together” while waiting at the valet before going on a scenic drive in his Lamborghini down Pacific Coast Highway. The couple arrived together around 7:30 pm and had a long, leisurely dinner lasting almost two hours. CLICK HERE FOR THE PICS OF TAREK’S DATE NIGHT.

The Flip or Flop star definitely has a thing for blondes, as the pretty lady has long, straight hair just like Christina. She kept it casual but stylish in a pair of skinny jeans, strappy tan heels and a black coat while Tarek looked handsome in a plaid shirt, jeans and tennies. This is the first woman we’ve seen him with since he broke off his fling with the former couple’s young nanny Alyssa Logan, 23, back in Dec. 2016. At least this lady seems a little more age appropriate for him!

Tarek has no choice to move on now that Christina is having a full-blown romance with the former couple’s contractor Gary Anderson. As we reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” adding that Gary is “backstabbing” and Tarek “no longer trusts the guy.” He’s taking the right steps in finding love again with this beautiful mystery woman.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop will be able to continue now that Tarek and Christina are divorcing?

