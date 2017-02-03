Courtesy of CBS

America should have elected Stephen Colbert instead of Donald Trump. After all, the U.S. president keeps ripping off Stephen’s old show, ‘The Colbert Report.’ After Donald put Iran ‘on notice,’ Stephen called out Trump by saying he did it first!

“Iran said it has test fired a new ballistic missile,” Stephen Colbert, 52, said on the Feb. 2 episode of The Late Show, “and…President [Donald] Trump tweeted a stern response, ‘Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.’ ‘On notice.’ Do you know what that means? Because no one knows what that means.”

Actually, it means that Donald, 70, yet again, ripped off Stephen’s old show, The Colbert Report. “You see, on my old show I put people ‘on notice’ on my ‘On Notice’ board.” After Stephen pointed out how he came up with the “over the top, TV character who’s desperate to be loved, doesn’t believe in facts and had a pet eagle,” he brought out his old “On Notice” board to prove he originated the bit!

To the crowd’s delight, he tore off Mike Huckabee’s name – “what the f*ck is a Mike Huckabee?” – and put Donald’s name right near the top! “Do you have any understand the effect that just had?” he asked Donald directly. “Exactly the amount as you putting Iran on notice!”

While Trump’s tweet was another bit of hot air from the leader of the free world, his administration is expected to levy new sanctions on Iran, reports CNBC, in response to the country test launching a ballistic missile on Jan. 29. While the details of these alleged sanctions were not revealed, sources tell CNBC that up to two-dozen Iranian individuals, companies and government agencies could be penalized.

Michael Flynn, 58, Trump’s national security adviser, called the test a “defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” which says Iran is not to test any missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon, according to Al-Jazeera. Trump has called it “the worst deal ever made,” despite Iran suspended its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief. Iran denied they violated the nuclear deal, saying it the missile test was part of defense purposes and it was not designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

What do you think about Trump putting Iran “on notice,” HollywoodLifers? Did you think our president keeps ripping off Stephen?

