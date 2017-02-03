Selena Gomez Looks Perfect With Romantic Curls In New Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the most stunning shot of Selena EVER! Selena posted the candid pic on her Instagram on Feb. 3 and she is beaming! Click below to see the new pic!

Selena Gomez looks more and more gorgeous every time we see her!

She looks radiant in a new photo she posted on Instagram on Feb. 3. WOW! She is smiling from ear to ear! She’s sitting with her legs crossed, casually showing off her lightly-colored mani. The picture is black and white but we can see that she is rocking a sexy cat eyeliner and long lashes.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

She posted the pic without a caption which is FINE because her beauty speaks for itself!

Her hair really looks amazing in this photo! It’s thick and shiny and looks totally healthy and strong. She’s a Pantene brand ambassador, so you can get her looks with products from the drugstore! Their whole new campaign focuses on the message that “strong is beautiful.” Instead of washing hair, girls can “fuel it.”

Get the look with the Full & Strong Shampoo and Conditioner. Use the Pro-V Power-Up Daily Treatment once a week as a deep conditioning treatment, especially in the winter! For extra shine and hydration that won’t weigh hair down, use the Pantene Pro-V PowerFULL Body Booster Spray Gel on damp hair before blow drying.

Selena took a break from the public eye for a few months in late 2016, but she’s back and we’re so happy she’s posting gorgeous photos again!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s smiling pic on Instagram?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.