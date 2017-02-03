Diddy Hospitalized: Rapper Recovering After Brutal Knee Surgery — See Pic

Diddy is not letting a bad knee keep him down for long! The rapper posted a series on pictures that are just so inspirational!
Nothing can keep Sean Diddy Combs down! The 47 year-old rapper suffered a bad fall through a hole in the stage when he performed at Bad Boys reunion at the BET Awards back 2015 and has been suffering from medical troubles since. Now three knee surgeries later, Diddy says he ready to make a comeback “step-by-step.”
“Just had my final knee surgery,” he posted on Instagram Feb. 3. “They said I’d never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR!!” Diddy definitely has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but it’s great to see he’s not going to let anything stop him. “3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm,” he wrote. He thanked his doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists too and told followers, “don’t take the simple things in life for granted.”
God puts us all thru things for reason. It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy. This journey has brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God's will. Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down. Tomorrow's a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I'm doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who's laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you're not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY! Thank you
Diddy has not been alone through all of his medical issues. In one pic, he showed three of his daughters D’Lila, Jessie and Chance with him in the hospital. In another post, he thanked his sons Justin, 23, and Christian, 18. “I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my sons by my side these last two years,” he wrote and even called them, “my support system.” Aw!
Diddy & Bad Boy Records Artists — Pics
Just had my final knee surgery. They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST
Rapper French Montana, 32, even sent Diddy followers too. The support has gone a long way because Diddy even shared some great words of encouragement for others. “A special shout out to everybody who’s laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you’re not alone god bless and keep fighting,” he wrote in an Instagram of himself hugging an enormous teddy bear. That’s so touching.
HollywoodLifers, wish Diddy a speedy recovery in the comments below!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP