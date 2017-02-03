I. Marlene King Reveals Romantic Lines From ‘PLL’ Series Finale — See Tweets

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Spoiler alert! Well, kinda. I. Marlene King, creator of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ is getting us super excited for the series finale by tweeting out lines from the show’s explosive ending. See the mysterious quotes for yourself, right here!

OH MY GODDDD! We’re still several months away from the big finale of Pretty Little Liars, but creator I. Marlene King is already teasing us with some cryptic quotes from some of the show’s central couples. Now our imagination is totally running wild trying to imagine the circumstances the quotes come from! Here they are:

First, Marlene tweeted out a convo between Hanna [Ashley Benson] and Caleb [Tyler Blackburn]. Of course, the duo had just gotten back together in the season 7a finale, and while they were apart Caleb got with Hanna’s best friend Spencer [Troian Bellisario]! So, of course when we saw the tweet that said “That’s exactly why we need to talk about it.” – Haleb #720″ we couldn’t help but assume they needed to have a relationship talk about what went down before the reunion.

Then there was the second tweet, in which Spencer and Toby [Keegan Allen] AKA Spoby discuss the meaning of “Limerence.” “”Limerence. I looked up.”– Spoby 720″ said the tweet. A fan did us the service of ACTUALLY looking it up, and it seems to describe Spoby pretty well. Limerence is “the state of being infatuated or obsessed with another person, typically experienced involuntarily and characterized by a strong desire for reciprocation of one’s feelings but not primarily for a sexual relationship.” SO ROMANTIC!

Emily [Shay Mitchell] and Allison [Sasha Pieterse] seemed to share a heated moment in their quote. “”I’m actually trying to right now if you would just give me a second.” — Emison #720″ We can’t help but wonder if they’re trying to define their relationships finally!

"I’m actually trying to right now if

HollywoodLifers, what do you think all the quotes mean? Let us know!

