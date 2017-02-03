REX/Shutterstock

OMG. Reality television star and President Donald Trump’s employee, Omarosa Manigault was rushed to the hospital after suffering a leg injury, according to a new report, Feb. 3. Her injury could have occurred inside the White House. Here’s what we know.

Omarosa Manigault, 42, was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Feb. 3, to be treated for a prior injury to left her leg, according to TMZ. She was transported to the Maryland medical center via a government vehicle, and it is unclear if she was inside the White House when she needed medical attention.

Omarosa was actually injured last month [Jan. 2017], and her leg was placed in a walking boot, as reported by the site. She was actually seen leaving The View, Jan. 27, wearing the orthopedic boot. Omarosa was apparently taken to the hospital for her existing injury. However, it’s unclear what exactly happened.

The television personality was on President Donald Trump‘s [70] Celebrity Apprentice on the show’s first season in the spring of 2004. Unfortunately she was fired after nine weeks on the show. After remaining close with Trump, Omarosa now serves as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liason in the White House. Before Trump’s Nov. 2016 election victory, Omarosa worked for his presidential campaign as his director of African-American outreach.

In the photo [above] that Omarosa posted to her Twitter Feb. 1, she was sitting around a table inside the White House for President Trump’s meeting to honor Black History Month. During the meeting the President gushed over Omarosa and how “special” she was.

“I want to thank my television star over here — Omarosa’s actually a very nice person. Nobody knows that,” Trump said during the “get-together” that Ben Carson, 65, was present for. “I don’t want to destroy her reputation. She is a very good person and she’s been helpful right from the beginning with the campaign and I appreciate it, I really do. Very special. So I want to thank everybody for being here.”

Omarosa’s position in Trump’s White House is surprising to some since she declared support for Hillary Clinton, 69, back in 2014. And, this isn’t her first time inside the White House — Omarosa worked for former Vice President Al Gore, 68, during President Bill Clinton‘s [70] administration [1993-2001].

This story is still developing…

