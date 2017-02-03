J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson & More NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Here’s yet another reason to celebrate that the Super Bowl is almost here, as Jimmy Kimmel has gifted us with a special NFL edition of his classic Mean Tweets segment Feb 2. We’ve got the hilarious video showing the likes of Russell Wilson and more reading epic insults.

We absolutely love it when Jimmy Kimmel breaks out Mean Tweets, and the NFL’s best players are taking their lumps in his latest edition. With Super Bowl 51 just around the corner on Feb. 5, this is the perfect time for the league’s superstars to find out just how vicious their haters really are. It’s truly shocking how totally cruel some fans are and of course the guys end up stunned over what they end up reading about themselves.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, 27, had to read out a tweet from a guy named @milehighkyle27 who pointed out that, “J.J. Watt looks like a fat Macklemore. Haha,” and he looked up at the camera absolutely heartbroken! Man, that is a pretty sad observation.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 28, got a comment from a guy who tweeted that, “I’m tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback. He’s ugly too.” BAM! If looks could kill, @drnugget is dead right now from the intense glare that Russ shot into the camera.

Not all of the players took their mean tweets so personally, as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, 36, had to read, “Tony Romo sits down to pee.” With a big smile and a hearty laugh he asked the perfect question, “What other ways are there to pee?” We totally love it when stars are able to find humor in this segment and Tony had such a zinger of a comeback!

This is the second year that NFL greats joined the growing ranks of celebs who have been taken to task during Mean Tweets, as we’ve seen film and TV stars as well as country music’s finest take their hits from haters. Even former President Barack Obama, 55, took his turn in the segment before he left office, showing an incredible sense of humor about himself.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jimmy’s NFL Mean Tweets segment? Which player do you think got the worst insult?