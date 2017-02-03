Einstein Rocks Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ On Violin In National Geographic’s Super Bowl Ad

National Geographic leaked its first-ever Super Bowl ad for it’s upcoming scripted show, and it’s brilliant! The post-halftime commercial uses some help from Albert Einstein and Lady Gaga! Check it out!

National Geographic is coming out with a new scripted series called Genius in Spring 2017! So in honor of the new show, the network launched its debut Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 3, featuring none other than Albert Einstein, and it will air just after the halftime show. SO cool!

In the 45-second commercial, Geoffrey Rush, 65, who plays Einstein, is seen strumming a beautiful tune on his violin in a vacant office or library of some sort. It’s a little difficult to make out what song the scientist is playing when he first gets started, but as the melody builds, it becomes clear that he’s playing Lady Gaga’s 2009 hit “Bad Romance!” The clip ends, with Einstein doing his signature, goofy face with his tongue out. SO good!

“The song selection is a double entendre, actually,” CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, Courteney Monroe said of using Gaga’s single. “Not many people know that [Einstein] had a series of ‘bad romances’ in his life. You’ve only seen the crazy hair and learned about his intellectual advances.” Wow, that’s pretty interesting. In addition to Einstein’ bad romance, the song selection is definitely a nod to the pop goddess, who will hit the stage at the halftime show!

The “Perfect Illusion” singer has kept pretty quiet about what she has up her sleeve for the epic show, but she did mention that it would be an “inclusive” performance that everyone could enjoy. “I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality, and the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness so my performance will uphold those philosophies,” she said during a press conference.

NatGeo’s commercial will officially air on game day on Feb. 5, but fans can look out for Genius to premiere on Apr. 2017. The series reportedly focuses on innovators in the world of science and technology, and is set in Prague. We can’t wait to see what happens on the show when it airs in the spring!

