Milo Ventimiglia Doesn’t Think There Should Be More ‘Gilmore Girls’: Let’s Not Get ‘Greedy’

Image Courtesy of Netflix

It’s hard to think of Milo Ventimiglia without thinking of Jess on ‘Gilmore Girls.’ However, he’s put those days behind him. In a new interview, he revealed that while he’d of course return if the creators asked, he isn’t sure why audiences want more — and isn’t really into the ‘Who is Rory’s baby daddy?’ question.

“If [creators] Dan Palladino or Amy Sherman-Palladino ever called me, of course. They are the reason why I show up,” Milo Ventimiglia, 39, said in a new feature interview with out sister publication, Variety. “Amy created Jess, and I loved speaking her words. But I do kind of feel like audiences shouldn’t get so greedy. They were given a last serving of pie — why don’t we just leave it at that?”

We can’t really blame him there — the revival did bring audiences nine hours more of Gilmore Girls. However, they were all left with the cliffhanger: Rory was pregnant, but who was the father? As for Milo, he doesn’t have a theory, because he hasn’t spent time thinking about it.

“Let me be real honest: When I worked on the show, that was my present but that’s 13 years in the rearview for me now so I don’t spend what little free time I have wondering about the baby of a past TV flame,” he told the magazine.

Before the show hit Netflix, we chatted with Milo a bit about being back on set, and he recalled the experience as a “blast.”

“I think when you get to revisit something that you did so long ago and they you held so reverently as I do with Gilmore, it was sort of the first thing that kind of put me on the map,” he said. “Jess was an iconic character. It’s fun to step back into those shoes and that set and hang out with friends that spent a lot of time together.”

