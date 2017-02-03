Rex/Shutterstock

So long, Michael Vick. The NFL quarterback — known for his dog fighting scandal as much as his success on the football field — reportedly decided to hang up his jersey on Feb. 3. After more than a decade in the NFL, Michael’s walking away from the game for good.

Michael Vick, 36, reportedly told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he’s calling it a career, according to All 22.com. It’s shocking that Michael would hang up his cleats for good two days ahead of the Atlanta Falcons’ appearance in Super Bowl 51, as that was the team that picked him in the 2001 NFL Draft. Spooky.

Despite being the No. 1 overall draft pick with the Falcons, Michael would play with four NFL teams during his 13 seasons in the league: the Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would lead the Falcons to the playoffs twice during his six seasons with the team, though he would never win the Super Bowl. He would be picked to the Pro Brow four times, and in 2010, he was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Yet, Michael will always be known for his dog fighting scandal. In April 2007, authorities searched his property as part of a drug investigation surrounding Michael’s cousin, Davon Boddie. This uncovered evidence of an unlawful dog fighting ring. Both a federal and state investigation unturned more horrific details of abuse, torture and execution of under-performing dogs. Michael was indicted on several felony charges, and he pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain. He served 21 months in prison.

THIS JUST IN: Michael Vick tells @JosinaAnderson that he's officially retired from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/0sN66Ggo52 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2017

Somehow, he managed to return to the NFL after this, joining the Eagles in the 2009 season. However, his star had fallen too far and he would never regain the prestige or fame that welcomed him at the start of the career.

Relegated to the role of a backup quarterback, Michael was considered a solid performer in the role. He stayed with Philly until 2013. He signed with the Jets for the 2014 season and joined the Steelers for 2015. He didn’t play at all in the 2016 season, unable to find a team that would have him. Facing down another year without a job, it seems Michael decided he was done.

With this reported retirement, Michael finishes with 1,807 completed passes for 22,464 yards. He also has 133 touchdowns, but also, 88 interceptions. He also was a duel threat, rushing for 6,109 yards on 873 caries, with 36 running touchdowns.

