NBC Fires Back At ‘Whitewashing’ Claims After Tamron Hall Leaves ‘Today’

REX/Shutterstock

Following Tamron Hall’s departure from the ‘Today’ show on January 31, the National Association of Black Journalists slammed the network, claiming that her departure and Megyn Kelly’s move to the 9AM hour was ‘whitewashing.’ Now, the network has responded.

Tamron Hall was the first black female cohost on Today, alongside Al Roker on the third hour, but on Feb. 1, NBC announced that she had left the network after ten years. According to multiple reports, Megyn Kelly, who recently joined NBC, will be taking over that 9AM slot in the Fall. Following NBC’s announcement, NABJ released a long statement on their website voicing their disappointment in the network.

“NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” the statement read, adding that with the show’s high ratings, they should be getting “praise, not punishment.” Speaking on the reports that Megyn is stepping in, they added, “Kelly has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color. On The Kelly File, her Fox News show, the host said then-First Lady Michelle Obama‘s commencement address at Tuskegee University pandered to a ‘culture of victimization.'”

Their statement wrapped wishing Tamron, 46, well in the future and requesting a meeting with NBC execs to continue the conversation.

Of course, this came as a shock to NBC, as they almost immediately defended their network. “NBC News has a long and proven history as an industry leader in newsroom diversity,” their statement read. “We will continue to engage in the running dialogue we’ve had for many years with the National Association of Black Journalists and other advocacy groups to advance those goals.”

The network has not yet confirmed that Megyn, 46, will be taking over Tamron’s spot; for now, Al will continue hosting the 9AM hour. Al commented on her departure on Feb. 2.

“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” he said on Thursday’s show. “Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today’s Take for the past three years, but a good friend to not just me, but to all of us here, and we want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Megyn Kelly is a good replacement or will you miss Tamron? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.