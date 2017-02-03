REX/Shutterstock

The full version of Mariah Carey’s ‘I Don’t’ is here — and James Packer is going to want to cover his ears if it ever comes on in front of him! Mimi totally tears apart their relationship in the scathing breakup track. Listen to the full song and check out the lyrics here!

Mariah Carey, 46, goes AFTER her ex-fiancee, James Packer, 49, on her new single “I Don’t,” which she finally released in full on Feb. 3. Like we heard in the teaser, Mariah blames James for the pair’s bitter breakup, but the full story is even worse than we thought. She accuses him of lying, playing with her mind and making her cry in the song, but interestingly, she brings in his point of view, as well, as YG raps from the male perspective. Listen here:

Despite the heartbreak, which is clearly evident in this scathing song, Mariah didn’t take long to get over James. Luckily, her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, was right there to swoop in and shower her with love once again! The pair wouldn’t confirm their relationship for several weeks, but once they were spotted kissing on a Thanksgiving vacation to Hawaii, it was ALL out there…and they already seem pretty serious!

Here are the full lyrics to “I Don’t”:

YG

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey, yeah

Mariah

Somewhere in another live, we stole a moment in time

Gave you everything that you needed, I was even down to repeat it

Said you would always be mine, feeding me nothing but lies

I was so gone I admit it, happy, messed up for a minute

But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears, pity party of the year

Cold at night ’cause you’re not here

Leaving you was my worst fear

I was caught up, I was blind, You kept playin’ with my mind

Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and rear view, bye

Cause when you love someone you just don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had, probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinking somehow I could trust you

See, I used to love you, but I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinking somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing, cause I don’t, I don’t

I tried to make it work, no matter how much it hurt

You had to make it all about you

Tell me, why you go and do me like you do?

I went from me and you to walking right out on you

I know you want love in your feelings

Frontin’ on me like your love was the realest

And I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears, pity party of the year

Cold at night cause you’re not here

Leaving you was my worst fear

I was caught up, I was blind, You kept playin’ with my mind

Told you I’m finished, gassed up the whip and rear view, bye

Cause when you love someone you don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had, probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

See I used to love you, but I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing, cause I don’t, I don’t

YG

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up

Hold up, I just got you ring, for what?

I put you in the game, now it’s game over

Every time you went to the Louis store you got chauffeured

Hold up, how you gon’ leave that?

Hold up, give me my ring back

Never mind, you can keep that

Cause every time you look at your ring, me, you gon’ dream that

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You don’t understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

I know you love me, you just don’t trust me

You need to understand me

But you love it when I call you Ms. Carey

Mariah

Cause when you love someone you just don’t treat them bad

You messed up all we had, probably think I’m coming back

But I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

See, I used to love you, but I don’t, I don’t

Cause boy I was buggin’, thinkin’ somehow I could trust you

But you don’t mean nothing, cause I don’t, I don’t

