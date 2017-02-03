Mariah Carey Shows Off Butt In Fishnets: Works Out In High Heels From Rihanna’s Line

Courtesy of Instagram

Mariah Carey rocked one of the sexiest workout looks we’ve ever seen, flaunting her butt in fishnets and a pair of heels from Rihanna’s FENTY X PUMA line — and RiRi totally approves! In fact, she immediately fangirled over the moment on Instagram. Would you ever work out in such an over-the-top look?

Mariah Carey, 46, is a diva through and through! Considering the songstress often steps out to run errands while clad in a full-on gown it comes as no surprise to see her rock a beyond glam look for her workout routine, taking to Instagram on Feb. 2 to flaunt her figure in a pair of sexy fishnet tights, a black bodysuit and a zip-up track jacket. As if that already didn’t have heads turning she topped off the entire get-up with a pair of lace-up heels from Rihanna‘s FENTY X PUMA collection, showing off her backside as she worked out , (or posed), for the photo op, which she captioned: “Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness.”

Rihanna’s FENTY Show

BadGalRiRi loved Mariah’s look so much, (especially since she was wearing shoes from RiRi’s very own line!), that she took to Instagram to show off the photo of Mariah, saying: “Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA.” Even though Rihanna’s at the top of her game it’s cute to see that this endorsement from Mimi means so much — we totally agree!

Although Mariah’s look does seem quite over-the-top, it’s important to point out that many artists run on the treadmill in heels and suit up in sexy costumes for rehearsals ahead of a performance or tour, so seeing Mariah do just that isn’t as shocking as some of her other fashion statements — although, to be quite honest, we’re not entirely sure what her routine entailed, (aside from the sexy Boomerang videos and Instagram pics!). I’m convinced Mariah even sleeps in heels and a full face of makeup!

What do you think of her workout attire? Would you rock heels at the gym or do you think this trend is best suited for songstresses?

