‘Girls’ Lena Dunham Rocked Crazy Red Eye Makeup — And It’s Actually Super Trendy

Red eyes are a trending beauty style right now, and Lena Dunham took the look to an extreme at the premiere of the final season of ‘GIRLS’ in NYC on Feb. 2. See celebs rocking the trend and find out how to do it below!

Red eyes are actually a thing. Yes, really. Although we’ve been wearing white eyeliner on our water line to get rid of redness for years, now celebs are actually choosing to rock red eye shadow.

Lena Dunham went ALL OUT at the New York City premiere for the final season of GIRLS on Feb. 2. Her eyes were very heavily lined and it’s clear she doesn’t GAF.

GIRLS star Jemima Kirke wore red eye makeup, too, in a much more wearable, every day style. It was pretty and subdued, but still paid homage to the trend.

We’ve been seeing red eye makeup a lot lately. Selena Gomez wore it on tour in 2016. Kristen Stewart also rocked a red eye look at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2016.

Sophia Bush wore this look to the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta said: “I was super-excited for [this] look. When Sophia showed me her dress, I instantly knew what I wanted to do. I didn’t want the typical match-the-lip-to-the-gown thing, so I chose to play up the eyes. It had to be strong, modern and just beautiful, so I went for pink and purple eyeshadow!”

Here’s how to get the exact look from Patrick:

“I started with a mixture of CHANEL Powder Blush in Vibration and Rouge Profond in the eye crease. I really wanted the color to pop, so I put CHANEL Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in La Sensuelle — yes, lipstick — on her lid. I packed the bright pink shade onto the lid for intensity, then defined her lower, inner waterline with CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Cassis, I blended on blush, CHANEL Powder Blush in Vibration and Rouge Profond, to keep the color seamless. The final color was the deep purple shade from CHANEL Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Cambon on the outer crease. After curling her lashes, I topped it off with two coats of CHANEL Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir.”

HollywoodLifers, would you rock Lena Dunham’s red eye makeup look?

