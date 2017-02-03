Lady Gaga Vows To Never Mention Donald Trump During Super Bowl Performance

REX/Shutterstock

Yes, girl! Lady Gaga has a halftime vow. The singer will not mention President Donald Trump during this year’s Super Bowl performance. What made her come to this decision? Here’s the scoop!

This performance will not be about politics! Lady Gaga is known for being a vocal opponent of Donald Trump, a supporter of civil rights, and being a lover of everyone — no matter race, gender, or sexual orientation. However, Gaga isn’t bringing Trump, 70, into her show this year. In what is to be undeniably an amazing Super Bowl halftime performance, the pop star, 30, says she has absolutely no plans to mention our president. The “Born This Way” singer says her performance will be dedicated to everyone in America.

In an interview with Atlanta’s 98.5 KLUC, when asked if Donald will be brought up during the halftime, Gaga said, “No. That’s not what the show is about. The show is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I’m proud to be a pop star from this country. I’ve travelled the whole world and it’s something special to be from America. I want people that watch the halftime show to feel the greatness of the USA.” We completely agree, Gaga!

Many people may be disappointed hearing this news, as the singer is known as a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and is never afraid to discuss politics. Because of this, the radio station further pressed the issue, asking why she wouldn’t use the biggest stage of the year to go political. “Because I know I have a bigger stage that day and that I’ve had a lot of really big stages that I’m grateful for, you know the power of your voice,” the Grammy winner continued. “And I would like to use to that voice to bring people together on that day. Saying anything divisive would only make things worse. And that’s just not what I want for my country.” Lady Gaga, do whatever feels right and we will stand behind you!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lady Gaga’s halftime show vow?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.