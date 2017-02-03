Ivanka Trump Ditched By Nordstrom: Is Anti-Trump Shopping Campaign To Blame?

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for Ivanka Trump’s shoes, handbags and more…you’ll need to look somewhere besides Nordstrom! The department store dropped Donald Trump’s daughter’s brand from its stores and website, all amidst a viral new campaign that urges shoppers not to buy products associated with the president’s family.

Ivanka Trump’s clothing line will no longer be sold at Nordstrom department stores. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” the store said in a statement, after removing Ivanka’s brand from its website. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Nordstrom has had to defend itself for selling Ivanka’s line in the past. “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position,” Nordstrom tweeted on Nov. 2, just days before Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, 70, was elected president. “We’re not.”

Since then, a new campaign called #GrabYourWallet, which asks shoppers to boycott any products associated with Trump’s family and his donors, has started to go viral. “Big news everyone,” #GrabYourWallet co-founder, Shannon Coulter, tweeted on Feb. 2, alongside an article about Nordstrom dropping Ivanka. “You did this. I am in awe.” Other companies being boycotted by the #GrabYourWallet campaign include Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, LL Bean, Bloomingdales, Dillard’s, Zappos, TJ Maxx and Lord & Taylor. CLICK TO SEE A FULL LIST HERE.

Ivanka has yet to comment on this news, but considering she just moved to Washington D.C. with her entire family, she likely has more pressing things to deal with. Surprisingly, Donald hasn’t even sent one tweet about this ordeal yet, either — so unlike him, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nordstrom removing Ivanka’s clothing line from its stores? Do you think it has anything to do with her father?

