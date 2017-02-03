Emma Roberts’ Fiery Red Hair Makeover — See Her Edgy Transformation

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Red hot red! Emma Roberts is back to her fiery hair hue, which her stylist is calling ‘cayenne spice!’ Get the details on her new hair makeover below!

Emma Roberts looks amazing with her new red hair. She showed it off while leaving the Nine Zero One salon on Feb. 2. It’s a coppery tone thanks to Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee, who described the color to us as “cayenne spice.” I love it!

The Scream Queens star went from being a platinum blonde to a red head. Of course, it’s not the first time she has rocked this hue. She’s been red and strawberry blonde before — she rocked a “desert rose” shade back in April of 2016 for Coachella. Then in June, she switched it up by rocking a short, blonde bob.

That color change took 4 hours! We can guess going back to red took about the same amount of time!

Now that filming for Scream Queens is over, Chanel is gone, and Emma with the red hair is back!

Nikki has previously told HollywoodLife.com how she keeps Emma’s hair healthy despite her frequent color changes: “Luckily there are amazing products that can help me achieve the impossible like “Pravana Color Remover” that is extremely gentle, and “Olaplex” which I added to my lightener to help strengthen her hair.”

Emma looks like her Aunt Julia Roberts with her red hair again!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emma Roberts’ cayenne spice red hair? Muy caliente!

