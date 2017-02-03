Eminem Blasts Donald Trump As A ‘Bitch’ In Scathing New Collab With Big Sean: Listen

REX Shutterstock

Let’s add Eminem to the long list of celebs who hate Donald Trump. The rapper is featured on Big Sean’s new album and he just dropped the harshest diss we’ve ever heard! Em even spit rhymes about taking down Trump’s brand! You’ve got to hear this one…

Eminem, 44, with the shot, boy! The iconic rapper set the internet on fire when he made a guest appearance on Big Sean‘s, 28, new album, I Decided, which dropped at midnight on Feb. 3! On the scathing track, titled “No Favors”, Em name-dropped a bunch of celebs, but the diss he served up to President Donald Trump, 70, was insane! And it went like this: “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando / Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b-tch / I’ll make his whole brand go under”. Straight FIRE! Take a listen, right here.

If you thought that was nasty, then brace yourself for this next bombshell; Did you guys miss the new song that Em dropped about Trump back in Oct. 2016? — Probably not, since it now has over 11 million views on YouTube, but let us remind you… In Eminem’s track titled, “Campaign Speech” he threw major shade at Trump supporters when he rapped, “Run the faucet i’ma dunk a bunch of Trump supporters under water / snuck up on ’em in Ray Bands / In a gray van with a spray tan / It’s a wrap like an Ace bandage”. Yikes! The rap legend released the almost 8-minute track to give fans something to feign on while he was finishing his album, which he has yet to drop.

And, you can bet the internet exploded when Eminem’s diss verse went wild. Check out their insane reactions!

After Trump listens to @Eminem verse on No Favor😂 pic.twitter.com/B8MopziTJs — Knockbump (@knockbump) February 3, 2017

No Favors – Big Sean ft. Eminem pic.twitter.com/RRdYZ8ayVK — Cupperinho (@jewcup) February 3, 2017

If Eminem says Trump is a bitch then Trump is a bitch — Cleveland Brown Jr (@ThaGoldenJet) February 3, 2017

What did Eminem and Big Sean just do to my brain — AdiMedici (@AdiMedici) February 3, 2017

Eminem SNAPPED in "No Favors" with Big Sean. LIKE MOVE B*TCH GET OUT HIS F*CKING WAY. HE SNAPPED. 🔥 — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) February 3, 2017

Other names Eminem rapped about on Big Sean’s “No Favors” include: Jamie Lee Curtis, 58, Fergie, 41, Tom Brady, 39, political commentator Ann Coulter, 55, Sandra Bland, 28 [Died: July, 13, 2015], Philando Castro, 32, [Died: July 6, 2016] Dr. Dre, 51, John Elway, 56, and Lana Del Rey, 31. It’s official, shady’s back!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Eminem and Big Sean’s diss track? Tell us below!

