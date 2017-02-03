Donald Trump Slams Schwarzenegger Again: He Was A Horrible Governor Of California

REX/Shutterstock

The Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger feud rages on. The Donald has hit back again at the new The Apprentice host, claiming he was a ‘horrible’ Governor of California. Oh boy! Hollywood life,com has the latest developments on their fiery, and very public spat.

The Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger war of the words shows no signs of reaching a ceasefire any time soon. President Trump escalated hostilities on Feb. 3. by trashing the 69-year-old’s political record. “Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s latest comments follow just one day after the 70-year-old slammed the former bodybuilder for his poor ratings on the TV show The Apprentice. During the National Prayer breakfast, Donald called on worshippers to pray for Arnold and “for those ratings.” Schwarzenegger took over the reality TV hosting mantle from Trump following his successful presidential campaign.

Hostilities kicked off back on Jan. 5. when Donald tweeted, “Wow, the ratings are in, and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported [John Kasich] and [Hillary Clinton].” Well, we can think of one person who certainly appears to care — guess he has nothing better to do with his time.

Schwarzenegger being Schwarzenegger, didn’t just take Trump’s diss lying down. he hit back with a video recording, offering to swap places with the President! “Hey Donald, I have a great idea,” he said. “Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then, people can finally sleep comfortably again. Hmm?”

White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, has tried to portray his boss’ remarks as being nothing more than a “lighthearted jab,” going on to claim the President’s remarks were “beautiful.” He spoke out following the prayer meeting incident. “I think if you look at the totality of his remarks, they were absolutely beautiful,” Spicer told the media. “And I think to hone in on that it was a light-hearted moment he was trying to have with a big supporter of the National Prayer Breakfast and a personal friend.”

