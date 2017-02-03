Dakota Johnson Goes Braless In Plunging Silk Gown For ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Considering Dakota Johnson spends a good portion of the ‘Fifty Shades’ movies nearly naked it comes as no surprise to see her sport a seductive gown that looks like a slip to the LA premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ where she went braless beneath the flowing ensemble.

Dakota Johnson, 27, looked like an ethereal dream and defined understated chic as she arrived at the LA premiere of Fifty Shades Darker on Feb. 2 clad in a sumptuous silk Valentino spaghetti-strap gown in a pretty, nude-pink hue that looked gorgeous against her dark brown hair and her milky complexion. The dress plunged low, making it clear that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath the silhouette — and her confidence proved to be her best accessory as she totally smoldered at the event in the floor-grazing ensemble.



Fifty Shades Darker — See Photos From The Movie

While lingerie and pajama-like looks have totally taken over on the red carpet, Dakota’s gown wasn’t a traditional slip dress, and that was thanks to the flowing silhouette. Although the frock featured major volume, I loved the way the full skirt balanced out the daring, plunging neckline — it was sexy and chic at the same time. Hey, if there’s ever a time to show up in something that looks like it came out of the bedroom, it’s definitely for the Fifty Shades movies.

Dakota kept the focus on the gorgeous gown by wearing her hair back in a flowing braid so the neckline was front and center as she polished off the look with pretty pink eyeshadow and a pair of earrings. The soft makeup and braid added to the romantic feel of the look — we loved it from head-to-toe!

Did you like her plunging pink gown for the Fifty Shades Darker premiere or was it too voluminous for your liking?

