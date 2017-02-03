Dakota Johnson’s Messy Braid At Premiere — How To In 5 Steps With Drugstore Beauty

REX Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson rocked a romantic updo at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. Her look may appear intricate and impossible, but it’s actually easy to copy — and with totally affordable products!

Dove celeb hairstylist Mark Townsend created a “perfectly imperfect braid” for Dakota Johnson and spoke about the inspiration: “For the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, we really wanted the focus to be on Dakota’s gorgeous dress. We decided to keep her hair out of her face by doing a long, textured braid in the back.”

Here is the exact how to from Mark:

“1. I started by spraying TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Root Boosting Spray to her damp roots and then blew her hair out with my mixed bristle round brush.

2. Once her hair was dry, I set the top mohawk section with duck bill clips to create volume. I then sprayed my paddle brush with Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo and vigorously brushed all of her hair in the back for volume and texture.

3. Once her hair had the perfect texture, I went in and twisted uneven sections of her locks into braids and twists. As I went along, I used dark bobby pins to keep the loose bits secured.

4. When I was happy with the plait, I secured it with a few Blax elastics. I then released the mohawk section from the duck bill clips and used a bit of Dove Absolute Curls Crème Serum to get a bit of shine on the front.

5. I topped this look off by pulling her front pieces back and securing it with dark scunci bobby pins. The result is a perfectly imperfect play on a plaited textured look.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Dakota Johnson’s braid at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere?

