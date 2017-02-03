Cheesecake Factory: Police On The Hunt For Man Who Threw Explosive Indoors — So Scary

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

This is so terrifying! A man threw a homemade explosive inside a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena, CA on Feb. 2, and according to multiple reports, police are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene. Get all of the shocking details right here.

An unidentified man gave restaurantgoers a shock when he tossed an explosive inside the restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory said in a statement: “This evening an incendiary device exploded within our Pasadena restaurant. Thankfully, none of our guests or staff was injured. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and we hope to reopen in Pasadena on Friday, as usual.” Pretty scary!

Officers were called to the restaurant, which is located on West Colorado Boulevard, according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Officers immediately entered the restaurant and evacuated customers and employees and located a detonated homemade pyrotechnic device,” the police said in a statement. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the device safe. No customers or employees were injured during the incident at the restaurant.” That’s a relief.

Still, the homemade explosive involved “heavy smoke” after detonation, and a man was seen running away after he threw the device, according to local news station KABC. The suspect is said to be described as a “male of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, 6’0, thin build, with a heavy beard and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie”, according to police. His motive is currently unknown.

An investigation by Pasadena Police Detectives is underway, and federal authorities have been notified “out of an abundance of caution”, police told media. Yep, better safe than sorry.

HollywoodLifers, we’ll keep you updated as this investigation develops. If you have any info, be sure to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241.

