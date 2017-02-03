Jay Z & Beyonce Showered With Baby Gifts From Justin Timberlake, Usher & Famous Friends

FameFlyNet

Let’s be honest, one of the best parts of being pregnant is the PRESENTS! Jay Z and Beyonce are receiving tons of adorable baby gifts from famous friends like Justin Timberlake, Usher, and MORE! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on the couple’s twin bliss.

Are Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, already hosting a baby shower?! Being pregnant must be one of the best feelings in the world. Expectant mothers have that glow, have a valid excuse to relax and destress all day, and receive TONS of gifts! “You would think Jay Z owns Fed Ex and UPS by the way trucks are constantly showing up to his home and office,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His boys like Kanye [West], Robinson Cano, Justin Timberlake and Usher have been sending him and Beyonce baby gifts by the truckload to congratulate them.”

If you’re surprised to have read Kanye on that list, so are we. The “Famous” rapper hasn’t been on the best terms with Beyonce and Jay Z ever since wifey Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. He claims Beyonce never reached out to Kim to check on her or comfort her. The hip hop legends’ friendship took a turn for the worse when Yeezy DISSED the pregnant couple during one of his Saint Pablo concerts. It wasn’t until Yeezy’s heartbreaking hospitalization that the former friends were able to look at the bigger picture and put their differences aside.

It really sounds like Jay Z and Yeezy are BFFs again, but when it came to Beyonce’s pregnancy, her hubby didn’t tell a soul! “He bent over backwards to keep this a secret, most of their friends didn’t even know,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were extremely worried about going through another miscarriage so only their family and a handful of friends and business associates knew, and they were all sworn to secrecy.” Those sneaky devils!

HollywoodLifers, what kind of presents do you think Beyonce and Jay got from their friends?

