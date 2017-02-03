Ansel Elgort, AKA DJ Ansolo, has just dropped a music video for his new track ‘Thief’, and it’s…something. There’s dancing, pushups, leather and other necessary elements that make a club hit, but let’s just say it doesn’t quite work. WATCH the video, starring Ansel and his real-life girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, to see what we mean!

Ansel Elgort, 22, is trying. He really is. The YA-heartthrob-actor-turned-DJ’s vocals are on point in the song “Thief”, which is catchy enough, but the video — which debuted today, Feb. 3 — is beyond comical thanks to the combination of leather tassels, glowy shots of Ansel’s abs, devastatingly dramatic glances, terrible dance moves and overacted sexytimes. Watch it above!

The video features DJ Ansel’s girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and is directed by his brother Warren Elgort, and Ansel has happily promoted the single using his abs as a billboard:

#Thief Official Music Video LINK IN BIO 😈❤️💥 A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Here’s a clip featuring more abs:

And our personal favorite:

“Climb into my hot tub.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Thief”? Tell us if you love or hate it!