Courtesy of Youtube

OMG! If you thought the original ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ song with Taylor Swift was good — just wait until you hear THIS! Zayn Malik released an acoustic version of the ’50 Shades Darker’ hit on Feb. 2, and you need to watch his studio recording right now!

Listening to Zayn Malik‘s, 24, new version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is like experiencing Christmas, your birthday, and a New Year’s kiss all at the same time. The original mix with Taylor Swift, 27, already blew our socks off, but dare we say that his acoustic version is even better? The former One Direction hottie shared his epic recording session with fans on Feb. 2, in which he picks up the guitar and sings his heart out into the microphone.

Hey , heres a lil something https://t.co/f1Tb6aTxql — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 3, 2017

But that’s not the only good news! Taylor ALSO performed an acoustic version today as part of her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night. Like Zayn, the blonde beauty performed the 50 Shades Darker sensation solo, using nothing but her beautiful voice and a guitar. Taylor has been working her butt off in preparation for her pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 4, which is unfortunately invitation only. Sadly, we do not have a personalized invite, but listening to the singer rehearse feels like we’re a part of the action.

If that’s STILL not enough awesomeness for you, you can always replay the official “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video over and over again. Lord know we’ve watched it a billion times. The video shows a darker and sexier version of Taylor that we’ve never seen before. Rocking blood red lipstick and a sheer black bra, Taylor lets out her frustrations on a bed of roses in a mysterious room. Usually she’s so poppy and upbeat, but her collaboration with Zayn is super edgy, and we’re SO feeling it!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Zayn’s acoustic remix? Is it better than the original?

