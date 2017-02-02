Milo Yiannopoulos: 5 Things About Breitbart News Editor Who Caused Riots At UC Berkley

REX Shutterstock

Alt-right Brietbart News writer Milo Yiannopoulos had to leave before his scheduled talk at UC Berkeley on Feb. 1 after a violent protest broke out against him. Here’s everything you need to know about Yiannopoulos an out-spoken, ring-wing commentator who’s followers have threatened women with murder and rape.

Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, had to be evacuated from UC Berkeley campus on Feb. 1 after a violent protest erupted in response to his scheduled talk at the school. “My team and I are safe. But the event has been cancelled. I’ll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down,” the Breitbart News editor and President Trump, 70, supporter posted on his Facebook afterwards. Yiannopoulos has been in the news before linked to the harassment of feminist figures. So what has got people so up in arms about Yinnopoulos? Here’s the five things you need to know!

1. Yiannopoulos is a self-described “supervillain of the Internet.”

Yiannopoulos became notorious after targeting video game developer Brianna Wu, 36, who came out asking for more feminist video game characters. “You cannot have 30 years of portraying women as bimbos, sex objects, second bananas, cleavage-y eye candy,” she said during her podcast. After that, Brianna was aggressively harassed to the point where she was threatened with rape and murder. Yiannopoulos called her an “unstable internet troll” in one of his Breitbart News pieces.

2. Yiannopoulos permanently banned from Twitter during the summer of 2016.

After he called Ghostbusters actress and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones, 49, “a black dude,” in July 2016 his followers who numbered around 338,000 harassed her so severely that the social media site banned him. One follower called Leslie, “barely literate,” and another compared her to Harambe. After Leslie was hacked and nude photos of her released, Yiannopoulos said, “This is the worst thing ever. Now she’s going to get all this victim status. This is what feminists do,” to Bloomberg Businessweek.

I just don't understand pic.twitter.com/N9xWoXPttu — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016

3. He was born in Greece, but raised in England.

Yiannopoulos’s father is Greek and his mother British. His parents separated and he was then raised in Kent, England by his mother and step-father. He lived with his grandmother during his teens and she took him to tea at Claridge’s every two weeks. Fancy!

4. He has an interesting nickname for President Trump.

Yiannopoulos has a tendency to call POTUS “daddy” as he did during his interview with Bloomsberg Businessweek. “I think my legacy might be longer than Trump’s,” he said. “I’m attacking the disease, not the symptoms. Also, he doesn’t read. But I still love him. And he’s still my daddy. Nobody’s perfect.” President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from the UC Berkeley after Yiannopoulos’s cancelled event.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

5. Yiannopoulos is gay, but thinks “it’s time to get back in the closet.”

The alt-right writer is openly gay, but has controversial views about his own sexuality. “Well if I were to take a straight pill my career would be over, but I think I probably would, and I’ll tell you why,” he said at the University of Houston, Texas. “And at some point when I’m tired of triggering special snowflakes on campuses, and I do it for all of you, at some point I’m going to get tired of that and I might quite like a little Milo and under normal mechanics. And for that reason I think I would take the pill,” he said.

