Celta Vigo Vs. Alaves Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Semifinal

Rex/Shutterstock

Look at this! Celta Vigo made it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey by eliminating soccer juggernauts Real Madrid. Will they keep the winning ways when they meet Alaves on Feb. 2? Sports fans better tune in to find out!

Many expected to see Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, Karim Benzema, 29, and the rest of Real Madrid to be in the semifinals of the 2017 Copa del Rey tournament. However, Los Bancos were bounced, courtesy of Celta Vigo.

Now, Daniel Wass, 27, Iago Aspas, 29, and the recently signed Andrew Hjulsager, 22, will lead Celta in battle against Alaves in the first-of-two games in the Copa’s semifinal. The game is set for 3:00 PM so be sure you see every kick, block and goooooooooaaal!

Celta is currently 8th in La Liga, while Alaves is in 12th. Both teams, while nowhere near the top of the table, are safe from relegation so expect both sides to focus all their firepower in this Copa del Rey match. They better. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in other semifinals. If Atletico manages to upset Barca and advance to the finals, they still will be a major challenge to either Celta or Alaves.

One person who won’t be involved in this match is Fabian Orellana, 31. Despite scoring 37 goals for Celta since joining the club in 2013, he’s been sent out on loan to Valencia for the rest of the season! “According to the agreement reached with Celta Vigo, the player will come on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy,” Valencia said in a statement, according to the Straits Times.

“If that is taken up, he will be tied to the club until June 30, 2019.” Fabian used to be a star for Celta Vigo, but he said he would never play for the side, citing an “unacceptable lack of respect” from manager Eduardo Brizzo. Yikes. You don’t think he’s going to watch this game, do you?

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Who do you ultimately want to win the Copa del Rey?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.