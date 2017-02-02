Tom Brady Reveals The Sweet Gift Wife Gisele Gave Him Ahead Of Super Bowl — So Cute

REX/Shutterstock

Luckiest guy ever? Definitely. In the days leading up to Super Bowl 51, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, gave him a very special gift to wear during the game.

Gisele Bundchen, 36, sure knows how to treat her man, Tom Brady, 39, as he gears up for one of the biggest days in his football career. During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Tom shared the gift he received from his loving wife and even explained the meaning behind it, which turns out to be the best advice he could ever receive.

“She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” Tom shared, as reported by Us Weekly. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.” Aw!

He continued to gush over her to the press, too. “I’ve been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything,” he said, leaving everyone swooning over their 8-year marriage. Tom and Gisele also have two children together, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, as well as Tom’s first child, Jack, 9, who is from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, 45.

We can’t wait to see Gisele and the three kids cheering Tom on as he and the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5, in Houston, Texas. It’s sure to be a really, really exciting game… not to mention that the one and only Lady Gaga, 30, will be performing during halftime!

