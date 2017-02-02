Tom Brady: See The Patriots QB’s Sexiest Pics Ever

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of VMAN Magazine/Getty Images

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he’s also one of the hottest! Before he takes the field Saturday Feb. 5, we’ve rounded up some of his sexiest moments that you just have to see!

Ooh la la! Tom Brady, 39, will take the field at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 with his team the New England Patriots to take on the Atlanta Falcons for the title of Super Bowl champions. Everyone is beyond excited to see how the big game will play out (and to see Lady Gaga’s halftime show, of course).

Besides being an incredibly talented quarterback, Tom can definitely also be considered one of the NFL’s hunkiest players. We’ve got the pictures to prove it too! Just look at him and wife stunning wife Gisele Bündchen, 36, could they get any more gorgeous? Can Tom get any hotter? These are the questions that haunt us.

First up, you got Tom in a leather jacket that’s totally swoon-worthy. He’s definitely rocking the motorcycle look. You definitely cannot go wrong with Tom in a tux. Whether he’s posing with a jumping Doberman Pinscher or on the red carpet with Gisele, Tom knows how to look good in a bow tie! Then of course, there’s Tom in his Patriots uniform. He looks kind of amazing heading on to the field. Our only question is how many touchdowns will he score on Sunday?

Tom kissing Gisele on the beach with their kids on their shoulders? Absolute couple goals! This pair are the absolute best. They have to be one of the most beautiful couples to ever hit a red carpet. But what about Tom Brady wearing some Clark Kent level shades with a cardigan under his black coat? Definitely loving the Superman vibes!

HollywoodLifers, which is your favorite pic of Tom?

