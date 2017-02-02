The Weeknd Teams Up With H&M: When You Can Shop His Selected Picks For Spring

Courtesy of H&M

The Weeknd is on to his latest venture & it’s amazing. H&M debuted ‘Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd,’ which is a complete wardrobe of essential men’s pieces for Spring. All of his-handpicked pieces are perfect & you can find out when & how you can shop his hand-selected picks!

Abel Tesfaye, better know to us as The Weeknd, 26, is slowly making his way into the fashion scene and we couldn’t be more excited. The Weeknd has great style that is so unique and different, so we love the fact that he was chosen for H&M’s new collection. H&M’s Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd is a complete wardrobe of essential pieces, hand-picked by The Weeknd himself. The collection mixes utility and streetwear silhouettes with tailored lines, bringing together the important menswear statements of the season.

Abel is so excited about the latest collection saying, “I had a great time selecting my Spring Icons at H&M. I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers. Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

“Abel’s taste and style perfectly fits the menswear mood of the season at H&M. He has such a great eye for the little details that matter, and for mixing together updated men’s classics for the perfect tailored streetwear look,” says Andreas Löwenstam, Head of Design for menswear at H&M.

As for what exactly we can expect to see from the collection itself, “There’s a sharp street style look with the Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd collection. A golden beige cotton bomber has the perfect details, from its ribbed hem to the round terry black patch at the chest. Hoodies are crucial, with a flattened kangaroo pocket at the front, either in black or in olive.”

He even gave expert styling tips, “Wear over raw-edged jersey T-shirts that sit loose on the body and match with tailored pants functionally updated with a drawstring waist. Outerwear is important, such as the motorbike jacket in pleather for a light modern feel, or the zip-up work shirt in faux suede. Meanwhile refreshed tailoring brings clarity and sharpness, like mandarin collar cotton shirts, a semi-constructed blazer that’s the perfect outer layer, or a lightweight double-breasted belted spring coat that’s the sharpest finishing touch.”

Wow, we are so excited about this new collab and we can’t wait to shop the collection, which will be available in every H&M store that carries menswear, as well as online, from March 2nd. What do you guys think of this partnership — are you as excited as we are?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.