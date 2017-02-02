Stop everything you’re doing — you need to watch this NOW! In a new video from rehearsals for her Super Saturday performance, Taylor Swift sings ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ live for the FIRST time publicly…and it’s ACOUSTIC. Check out the video here!

As if we weren’t already excited enough for Taylor Swift’s performance on Super Bowl Eve, AT&T just went ahead and got us even more stoked! The brand, along with DirecTV, is sponsoring “Super Saturday,” which features Tay as the headlining act, on Feb. 4, and they showed off some of the singer’s intimate rehearsal footage on Instagram Feb. 2.

In the video, Taylor sings her and Zayn Malik’s current hit “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and it’s unlike we’ve ever heard it before. There’s no production, no effects — just Taylor, her guitar and her voice! Interestingly, she’s singing Zayn’s verse of the song in the video, so it’s unclear if he’ll be joining her for a duet during the actual show, but either way, the stripped-down version is everything.

There’s no telling what else Tay has in store for us during this highly anticipated performance, but fans are praying she’ll debut new music at the show. Plus, of course, there’s that sixth album we’ve been waiting for oh-so-patiently for about three months now (all her other records were released at 2-year intervals, and October/November was the original expected time for TS6).

Ever since the New Year, Tay has been totally MIA, barely posting on social media or showing up in public, so fingers are crossed that she’s been locking herself in the studio. There’s LOTs of Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 35, songs to write, after all…

