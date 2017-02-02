Tarek El Moussa Feels ‘Backstabbed’ By Christina Dating Former Friend Gary Anderson

Courtesy of FOX

Poor Tarek El Moussa never saw this plot twist coming! The ‘Flip Or Flop’ hunk feels totally ‘backstabbed’ by ex Christina’s new romance with Gary Anderson, especially because he used to be good friends with the reality star. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

Why do breakups have to suck SO much?! Why can’t our exes just disappear so we never have to deal with their new romances?! Our hearts go out to Tarek El Moussa, 35, who has no choice but to watch Christina, 33, fall in love with another man. The worst part of her new relationship with Gary Anderson is that he used to be friends with the Flip Or Flop stud. “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Gary is “backstabbing” and Tarek “no longer trusts the guy.”

You might remember that Gary watched Tarek and Christina’s marriage fall apart firsthand. The night of their huge blowout — the one where Tarek reportedly grabbed a gun and stormed off with it — Christina was left alone at home, overwhelmed with tears. Gary was the one who stepped in to comfort her as a friend, but maybe, just maybe, that was the start of their romance. Making matters even worse, Christina and Gary made their debut as an official couple on Feb. 1, just a few weeks after Tarek filed for divorce.

The new lovebirds were spotted walking arm-in-arm around Gary’s Yorba Linda neighborhood in California. We think they look extremely cute together, but her ex can’t help but assume the worse. “Tarek can’t stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while Christina while she was still married,” the source continues. Don’t think like that, Tarek, you’re only hurting yourself! Maybe it’s better if they DON’T work together and have some distance.

HollywoodLifers, do you sympathize with Tarek — would you feel stabbed in the back too?

