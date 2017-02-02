QUIZ: Super Bowl LI — How Well Do You Know The Falcons & The Patriots

Super Bowl 51 is almost here! The big game will go down in Houston, TX, this Sunday, Feb. 5, and we are pumped! Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons and their incredible offense — But, how well do you know the two teams? Take our quiz to test your NFL knowledge!

The Patriots and the Falcons will go head-to-head at Super Bowl LI [51] on Feb. 5, at 6:30 PM EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Lady Gaga, 30, will perform the halftime show!

If the Patriots lock down a win at Super Bowl LI, it will mark their fifth championship with the bromance that is, head coach, Bill Belichick, 64, and quarterback, Tom Brady, 39. Not to mention, Brady has more Super Bowl experience than the entire Falcons’ roster [via CBS Sports] …

Tom Brady definitely has the edge in experience. pic.twitter.com/mzirDaHVaH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 24, 2017

BUT, don’t doubt the Falcons just yet. Although they’ve never won a Super Bowl championship, and this is only their second time making it to the Super Bowl ever — Their offense had a historically great regular season in 2016! Not only did the Falcons lead the league in points scored, but, they finished as the seventh-highest scoring offense in NFL history. With Matt Ryan, 31, having his best season yet with the Falcons, he could very well lead Atlanta to their first Super Bowl win ever.

And, here’s a fun fact for you — Although Brady and Ryan will face off in what some may call the biggest rivalry game ever, the two QB’s are actually pretty good friends. “We’ve kind of kept in touch over the years,” Brady said of Ryan, Jan. 23, in an interview with sports radio WEEI, via ESPN. “I’m always sending him texts over the course of the season and vice versa. I have a lot of respect for Matt. I like him a lot as a person, as a player, as a leader.” Amazing!

So, who do you think will take home the victory as the best team of the 2016-2017 NFL season — the Patriots or the Falcons? With the two best quarterbacks in the league — Brady and Ryan — facing off on Sunday, it’s going to be a great game. In the meantime, take our quiz to see how well you know Super Bowl 51’s teams!

