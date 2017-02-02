Um… what? Some people will do just about anything to get out of their phone contract, even fake their own death. Mobile carrier Sprint is bringing a dark form of humor to their Super Bowl ad. Check out the funny vid here!

Sprint is here to help! It’s a proven fact that phone contracts are difficult to get out of and it can often lead people to take extreme measures. In this Super Bowl ad for the mobile carrier, titled “Car,” they show how desperate people can be. And it’s weirdly funny.

In the ad, we see a car get pushed off a high cliff with a dummy in the driver’s seat. Then, a dad dressed exactly like the dummy appears to have pushed the car off the extremely massive cliff. We then see his two children looking absolutely bewildered as to why they were dragged here on such a gloomy day — totally adding to the symbolism. The father smiles and says, “Well kids, Daddy’s dead.” How comically depressing!

The Sprint spokesman, Paul Marcarelli, appears in a yellow vest and ski gear and says, “Faking your own death to get out of your Verizon contract?” It appears the father was seriously desperate to get out of his contract with the rival carrier. The kids are very angry when they find out that the true reason why their dad destroyed their car. Come on, dad!

The ad is funny in its own way, and it does make sense because phone contracts are known for being hard to get out of. The clip will air during the second quarter of the Big Game. The creative director of the project, Matt Ian, explained in a statement, “We’re excited to share our first work for Sprint in the Super Bowl. It’s a humorous, Big-Gamey twist on the campaign Sprint is currently running. We wanted to capture the helplessness of being trapped in a cycle of insane fees, and let Verizon customers know Sprint is the right option.” Interesting marketing tactic!

Roger Solé, the CMO of the mobile carrier, also explained the meaning behind the commercial saying, “Sprint understands frustrated Verizon customers and so many consumers face paying too much for their wireless bills and Sprint is here to help.” Although, this ad had an interesting sense of humor, it seems that they definitely still got their point across!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this Sprint commercial?