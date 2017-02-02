Courtesy of Twitter

It looks like The Weeknd doesn’t have to worry about his squad accepting his new girl — Selena Gomez is already fitting right in with the crew! In fact, she even went with the ‘Starboy’ singer to meet his manager’s newborn baby! Check out the sweet photo here.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are totally inseparable! Before their romantic trip to Italy, they even went to the hospital together to meet his manager’s baby, which is a pretty intimate thing to do when you’ve just started dating.

Here’s the proof: On the same day the pair jetted off to Florence, The Weeknd shared a photo of himself cradling a newborn with the caption “Uncle Abel.” He tagged his longtime friend and manager, Sal, and Sal’s wife, Rima, in the pic, and on Feb. 2, Sal shared a photo collage of his own from the hospital.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that amidst the several photos, there’s even one of Selena, where she’s holding the baby! Sal tagged her in it, too, confirming she was, indeed, present shortly after the little one’s birth. The Weeknd, along with two other pals, are also featured in the pic.

Things are moving pretty fast between this hot new couple! After all, he just broke up with Bella Hadid, 20, in November, and already, he and Selena are spending tons of time together. In pics from their Italian vacation, they were even caught majorly packing on the PDA — from hand holding to sharing kisses and more!

The Weeknd leaves for a months-long tour in a few weeks, but before that, the pair are expected to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards together. PLUS, his birthday and Valentine’s Day are also coming up, so there’s a lot to celebrate!

