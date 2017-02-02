Scott Disick Admits He’ll ‘Never Be Over’ Kourtney Kardashian: ‘She’s The Love Of My Life’

Scott Disick may be messing around these days, but he basically confesses that he’s still in love with Kourtney Kardashian in a shocking new teaser for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’! WATCH the Feb. 2 clip and find out when the show returns to air right here.

“I will never be over her,” Scott Disick, 33, reveals about Kourtney Kardashian, 37, in the new teaser for the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “She’s the love of my life,” he adds. WATCH above!

The clip also cuts to Scott having a heart-to-heart with Khloe Kardashian, 32. “Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?” she asks him. “We didn’t kiss…” he replies sheepishly, but Khloe doesn’t seem convinced. “You told me you kissed!” she giggles. We all know that Scott goes through phases where he pines after Kourtney, but this seems like it could be serious!

Of course, Scott and Kourtney have been all over the place lately. Shortly after he shared an affectionate pic (below) of Kourtney and Reign Disick, 2, he was caught kissing and partying with other women in Miami. As for Kourt’s reaction, well, we’ve heard that his wild behavior has been “freaking her out” lately. Can you blame her? She’s been left to take care of their young kids on the other side of the world while he’s making out with models. Not cool!

Hopefully Scott gets his shiz together and starts focusing on his family, but old habits die hard. Anyway, we’ll see how it all shakes out when the show comes back!

HollywoodLifers, Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its 13th season on Sunday, March 5 at 9:00 PM EST on E! Be sure to tune in.